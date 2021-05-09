BARRICK GOLD (NYSE:GOLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Its revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Barrick Gold has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Barrick Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARRICK GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOLD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barrick Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Barrick Gold stock.

CIMAREX ENERGY (NYSE:XEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy has generated $4.46 earnings per share over the last year. Cimarex Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIMAREX ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XEC)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cimarex Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cimarex Energy stock.

SURGERY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:SGRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. Surgery Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURGERY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGRY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surgery Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Surgery Partners stock.

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:SWM)

