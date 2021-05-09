TRECORA RESOURCES (NYSE:TREC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Trecora Resources has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Trecora Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRECORA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TREC)

0 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trecora Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “n/a” Trecora Resources stock.

Trecora Resources

EQUITABLE (NYSE:EQH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable last released its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Equitable has generated $4.85 earnings per share over the last year. Equitable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITABLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equitable in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Equitable stock.

Equitable

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:HR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Healthcare Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HR)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Healthcare Realty Trust stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust

CRITEO (NASDAQ:CRTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company earned $213 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Its revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4. Criteo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRITEO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRTO)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Criteo in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Criteo stock.

Criteo