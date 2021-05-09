INTRUSION (NASDAQ:INTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Intrusion has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Intrusion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTRUSION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INTZ)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intrusion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intrusion stock.

WYNN RESORTS (NASDAQ:WYNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts last issued its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year. Wynn Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WYNN RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WYNN)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wynn Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Wynn Resorts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WYNN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS (NYSE:MSGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company earned $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. Its revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Madison Square Garden Sports has generated ($4.86) earnings per share over the last year. Madison Square Garden Sports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSGS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Madison Square Garden Sports stock.

BELDEN (NYSE:BDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDC)

Belden last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business earned $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year. Belden has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELDEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BDC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Belden in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Belden stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

