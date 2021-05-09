THE ALLSTATE (NYSE:ALL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm earned $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Allstate has generated $10.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. The Allstate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ALLSTATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Allstate in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Allstate stock.

MDU RESOURCES GROUP (NYSE:MDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. Its revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. MDU Resources Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MDU RESOURCES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MDU Resources Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MDU Resources Group stock.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT (NYSE:CIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm earned $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chimera Investment has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year. Chimera Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHIMERA INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chimera Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Chimera Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.07. REGENXBIO has generated ($3.26) earnings per share over the last year. REGENXBIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGENXBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGNX)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for REGENXBIO in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” REGENXBIO stock.

