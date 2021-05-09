AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AQST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Aquestive Therapeutics has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year. Aquestive Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AQST)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aquestive Therapeutics stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics

CERIDIAN HCM (NYSE:CDAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.6. Ceridian HCM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERIDIAN HCM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CDAY)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ceridian HCM in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ceridian HCM stock.

Ceridian HCM

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. Allogene Therapeutics has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. Allogene Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLO)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allogene Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allogene Therapeutics stock.

Allogene Therapeutics

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:AAWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atlas Air Worldwide has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year. Atlas Air Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAWW)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlas Air Worldwide stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide