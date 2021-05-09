SUN LIFE FINANCIAL (NYSE:SLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Sun Life Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLF)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sun Life Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sun Life Financial stock.

Sun Life Financial

UNUM GROUP (NYSE:UNM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group has generated $5.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Unum Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNUM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unum Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Unum Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UNM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Unum Group

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA – COPEL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ELP)

IS COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA – COPEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

PRECIGEN (NASDAQ:PGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year.

IS PRECIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PGEN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precigen in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Precigen stock.

Precigen