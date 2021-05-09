CF BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:CFBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. CF Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CF BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFBK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CF Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CF Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CFBK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES (NYSE:WTRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. Essential Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSENTIAL UTILITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTRG)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essential Utilities in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essential Utilities stock.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ORA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Ormat Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ormat Technologies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ormat Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ORA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PING IDENTITY (NYSE:PING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company earned $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year. Ping Identity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PING IDENTITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PING)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ping Identity in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ping Identity stock.

