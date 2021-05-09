DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year. DZS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DZS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DZSI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DZS in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DZS stock.

DZS

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:AFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group has generated $8.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. American Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AFG)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Financial Group stock.

American Financial Group

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:GCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm earned $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. Its revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GCP Applied Technologies has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. GCP Applied Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES? (NYSE:GCP)

Wall Street analysts have given GCP Applied Technologies a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but GCP Applied Technologies wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AQB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies last issued its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year. AquaBounty Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AQB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AquaBounty Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AquaBounty Technologies stock.

AquaBounty Technologies