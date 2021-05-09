GENMAB A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Genmab A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENMAB A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMAB)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genmab A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Genmab A/S stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GMAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OWL ROCK CAPITAL (NYSE:ORCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Owl Rock Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWL ROCK CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORCC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owl Rock Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Owl Rock Capital stock.

INMODE (NASDAQ:INMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InMode has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4. InMode has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INMODE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INMD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InMode in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” InMode stock.

ALECTOR (NASDAQ:ALEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year. Alector has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALECTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALEC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alector in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alector stock.

