PENN VIRGINIA (NASDAQ:PVAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Penn Virginia has generated $8.97 earnings per share over the last year. Penn Virginia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENN VIRGINIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PVAC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penn Virginia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penn Virginia stock.

WESTROCK (NYSE:WRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company earned $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Its revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. WestRock has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. WestRock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WestRock in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” WestRock stock.

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (NYSE:SPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $901 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Spirit AeroSystems has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit AeroSystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPR)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit AeroSystems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spirit AeroSystems stock.

CUBIC (NYSE:CUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Cubic has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year. Cubic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUBIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUB)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cubic in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cubic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CUB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

