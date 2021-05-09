TRANE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company earned $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Its revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has generated $6.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.2. Trane Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trane Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Trane Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Trane Technologies

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:VAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VAC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

AVISTA (NYSE:AVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVA)

Avista last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avista has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Avista has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVISTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avista in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avista stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Avista

ASTEC INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:ASTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Its revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astec Industries has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.3. Astec Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASTEC INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASTE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Astec Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Astec Industries stock.

Astec Industries