EXELA TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:XELA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Exela Technologies has generated ($1.61) earnings per share over the last year. Exela Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXELA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XELA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exela Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exela Technologies stock.

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL (NYSE:PNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company earned $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital has generated $4.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Pinnacle West Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNW)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinnacle West Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pinnacle West Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLAUKOS (NYSE:GKOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Glaukos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLAUKOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GKOS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Glaukos in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Glaukos stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GKOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CANOO (NYSE:GOEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.52. Canoo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CANOO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOEV)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canoo in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Canoo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOEV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

