CNH INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:CNHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year. CNH Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNH INDUSTRIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNHI)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNH Industrial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CNH Industrial stock.

CLEAN HARBORS (NYSE:CLH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm earned $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clean Harbors has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.9. Clean Harbors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEAN HARBORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clean Harbors in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Clean Harbors stock.

ROOT (NASDAQ:ROOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business earned $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Root has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Root has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROOT)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Root in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Root stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business earned $361 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. Its revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. NOW has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DNOW)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NOW in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NOW stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DNOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

