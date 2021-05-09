MERCADOLIBRE (NASDAQ:MELI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.95. MercadoLibre has generated ($1.68) earnings per share over the last year. MercadoLibre has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCADOLIBRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MELI)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MercadoLibre in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MercadoLibre stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APA)

APA last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. APA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APA)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for APA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” APA stock.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:AQUA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company earned $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342 million. Its revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Evoqua Water Technologies has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Evoqua Water Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AQUA)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evoqua Water Technologies stock.

ESTABLISHMENT LABS (NASDAQ:ESTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs has generated ($1.86) earnings per share over the last year. Establishment Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESTABLISHMENT LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESTA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Establishment Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Establishment Labs stock.

