ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST (NYSE:AHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust has generated $12.20 earnings per share over the last year. Ashford Hospitality Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AHT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ashford Hospitality Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AHT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WATERS (NYSE:WAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAT)

Waters last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has generated $8.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.2. Waters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WAT)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waters in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Waters stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WAT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEOGENOMICS (NASDAQ:NEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. Its revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NeoGenomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEOGENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEO)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeoGenomics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeoGenomics stock.

GREEN DOT (NYSE:GDOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.8. Green Dot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN DOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GDOT)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Dot in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Green Dot stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GDOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

