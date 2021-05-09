BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:BKEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Blueknight Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BKEP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Blueknight Energy Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BKEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Blueknight Energy Partners

BORGWARNER (NYSE:BWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company earned $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. BorgWarner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BORGWARNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BWA)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BorgWarner in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BorgWarner stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BWA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BorgWarner

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES (NYSE:HPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. Hudson Pacific Properties has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.6. Hudson Pacific Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hudson Pacific Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HPP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties

QUANTERIX (NASDAQ:QTRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year. Quanterix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUANTERIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QTRX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quanterix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quanterix stock.

Quanterix