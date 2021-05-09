CERNER (NASDAQ:CERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Its revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerner has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. Cerner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CERN)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerner in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerner stock.

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:IONS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. The business earned $112 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.1. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IONS)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IONS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:ROCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm earned $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Gibraltar Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROCK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gibraltar Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gibraltar Industries stock.

NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE (NASDAQ:NMFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year. New Mountain Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NMFC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Mountain Finance in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” New Mountain Finance stock.

