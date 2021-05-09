SMART SAND (NASDAQ:SND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. Smart Sand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMART SAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SND)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Smart Sand in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Smart Sand stock.

Smart Sand

JONES LANG LASALLE (NYSE:JLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business earned $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jones Lang LaSalle has generated $14.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Jones Lang LaSalle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JONES LANG LASALLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JLL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Jones Lang LaSalle stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle

ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals has generated $7.69 earnings per share over the last year. Arena Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARNA)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arena Pharmaceuticals stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO (NYSE:CBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business earned $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBD)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição