PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP (NYSE:PEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Public Service Enterprise Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEG)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Public Service Enterprise Group stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SRPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has generated ($9.71) earnings per share over the last year. Sarepta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRPT)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sarepta Therapeutics stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company earned $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX FLOW has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year. SPX FLOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPX FLOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLOW)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SPX FLOW in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SPX FLOW stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SPX FLOW

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX (NASDAQ:OCUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Ocular Therapeutix has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Ocular Therapeutix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OCULAR THERAPEUTIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCUL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ocular Therapeutix in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ocular Therapeutix stock.

Ocular Therapeutix