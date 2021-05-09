CVR PARTNERS (NYSE:UAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.06. CVR Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CVR Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ENEL AMÉRICAS (NYSE:ENIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Enel Américas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Enel Américas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENEL AMÉRICAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENIA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enel Américas in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Enel Américas stock.

NUSTAR ENERGY (NYSE:NS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.23. The firm earned $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. NuStar Energy has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year. NuStar Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUSTAR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NS)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NuStar Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NuStar Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RETAIL VALUE (NYSE:RVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. Retail Value has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year. Retail Value has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RETAIL VALUE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RVI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Value in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Retail Value stock.

