CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CNCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Concert Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.29) earnings per share over the last year. Concert Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNCE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Concert Pharmaceuticals stock.

ZYNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Zynga has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Zynga has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZYNGA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zynga in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zynga stock.

CAREDX (NASDAQ:CDNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. CareDx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAREDX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDNA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CareDx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CareDx stock.

BLUEBIRD BIO (NASDAQ:BLUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.05. bluebird bio has generated ($14.31) earnings per share over the last year. bluebird bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEBIRD BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLUE)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for bluebird bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” bluebird bio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLUE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

