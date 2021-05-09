MVB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MVBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. MVB Financial has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. MVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MVB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MVBF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MVB Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” MVB Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MVBF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNDER ARMOUR (NYSE:UAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Under Armour has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNDER ARMOUR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UAA)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Under Armour in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Under Armour stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UAA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:DCPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.48) earnings per share over the last year. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCPH)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock.

ARTESIAN RESOURCES (NASDAQ:ARTNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources last released its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Artesian Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ARTESIAN RESOURCES? (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

