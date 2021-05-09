COMPX INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International last issued its earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $30 million during the quarter. CompX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN COMPX INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:CIX)

Wall Street analysts have given CompX International a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but CompX International wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

TRIMBLE (NASDAQ:TRMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business earned $830 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Trimble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIMBLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trimble in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Trimble stock.

Trimble

FASTLY (NYSE:FSLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly last released its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm earned $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Fastly has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FASTLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSLY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fastly in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fastly stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSLY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fastly

TRADEWEB MARKETS (NASDAQ:TW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business earned $274 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.15 million. Its revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tradeweb Markets has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.1. Tradeweb Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRADEWEB MARKETS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TW)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tradeweb Markets in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tradeweb Markets stock.

Tradeweb Markets