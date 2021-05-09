FRANCO-NEVADA (NYSE:FNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.4. Franco-Nevada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANCO-NEVADA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FNV)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franco-Nevada in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Franco-Nevada stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FNV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Franco-Nevada

HOLLYFRONTIER (NYSE:HFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Its revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HollyFrontier has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. HollyFrontier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOLLYFRONTIER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HFC)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HollyFrontier in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HollyFrontier stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HollyFrontier

MORPHOSYS (NASDAQ:MOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys last released its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.2. MorphoSys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MORPHOSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MorphoSys in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” MorphoSys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MOR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MorphoSys

MGP INGREDIENTS (NASDAQ:MGPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm earned $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. MGP Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGP INGREDIENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGPI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGP Ingredients in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” MGP Ingredients stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MGP Ingredients