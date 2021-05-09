METLIFE (NYSE:MET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MET)

MetLife last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company earned $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MetLife has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. MetLife has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS METLIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MET)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MetLife in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MetLife stock.

FATE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FATE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. Fate Therapeutics has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Fate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FATE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FATE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fate Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fate Therapeutics stock.

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA (NASDAQ:LILAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Liberty Latin America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Latin America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LILAK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Latin America in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Liberty Latin America stock.

WHITING PETROLEUM (NYSE:WLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business earned $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Whiting Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Whiting Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITING PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WLL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whiting Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Whiting Petroleum stock.

