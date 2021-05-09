TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA (NASDAQ:TA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America has generated ($2.32) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. TravelCenters of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TravelCenters of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TravelCenters of America stock.

LAMAR ADVERTISING (NASDAQ:LAMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company earned $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358 million. Its revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lamar Advertising has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. Lamar Advertising has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAMAR ADVERTISING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAMR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lamar Advertising in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lamar Advertising stock.

PLAINS GP (NYSE:PAGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. The business earned $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. Plains GP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLAINS GP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAGP)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plains GP in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plains GP stock.

CYTOSORBENTS (NASDAQ:CTSO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cytosorbents has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. Cytosorbents has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYTOSORBENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTSO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cytosorbents in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cytosorbents stock.

