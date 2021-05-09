AMERISOURCEBERGEN (NYSE:ABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. AmerisourceBergen has generated $7.90 earnings per share over the last year. AmerisourceBergen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERISOURCEBERGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AmerisourceBergen in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AmerisourceBergen stock.

SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL (NYSE:SRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit Realty Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit Realty Capital in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Spirit Realty Capital stock.

ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.56. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.58) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCKT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:ECPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group has generated $5.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Encore Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ECPG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encore Capital Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Encore Capital Group stock.

