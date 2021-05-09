EXTERRAN (NYSE:EXTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Exterran has generated ($0.78) earnings per share over the last year. Exterran has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTERRAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXTN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exterran in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exterran stock.

Exterran

GFL ENVIRONMENTAL (NYSE:GFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GFL Environmental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GFL ENVIRONMENTAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GFL)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GFL Environmental in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GFL Environmental stock.

GFL Environmental

RENT-A-CENTER (NASDAQ:RCII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Rent-A-Center has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENT-A-CENTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCII)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rent-A-Center in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rent-A-Center stock.

Rent-A-Center

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT (NYSE:MNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MNR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment