HILTON WORLDWIDE (NYSE:HLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm earned $874 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. Hilton Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILTON WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLT)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilton Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hilton Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LHC GROUP (NASDAQ:LHCG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm earned $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.2. LHC Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LHC GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LHCG)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LHC Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LHC Group stock.

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET (NASDAQ:CENTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Central Garden & Pet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL GARDEN & PET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CENTA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Garden & Pet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Garden & Pet stock.

CENTURY ALUMINUM (NASDAQ:CENX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. Century Aluminum has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Century Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTURY ALUMINUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CENX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Century Aluminum in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Century Aluminum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CENX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

