ABB EARNINGS INFORMATION

ABB last released its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Its revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ABB has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. ABB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABB A BUY RIGHT NOW?

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ABB in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ABB stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ABB

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS EARNINGS INFORMATION

Resolute Forest Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Resolute Forest Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW?

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resolute Forest Products in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Resolute Forest Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RFP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Resolute Forest Products

MARKEL EARNINGS INFORMATION

Markel last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by $0.75. Markel has generated $38.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Markel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARKEL A BUY RIGHT NOW?

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Markel in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Markel stock.

Markel

CNH INDUSTRIAL EARNINGS INFORMATION

CNH Industrial last issued its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year. CNH Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNH INDUSTRIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW?

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNH Industrial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CNH Industrial stock.

CNH Industrial