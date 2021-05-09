INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING (NYSE:ICD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.01. Independence Contract Drilling has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. Independence Contract Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ICD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independence Contract Drilling in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Independence Contract Drilling stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ICD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MARATHON OIL (NYSE:MRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARATHON OIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MRO)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Marathon Oil in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should "hold" Marathon Oil stock.

COPA (NYSE:CPA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPA)

Copa last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.03. The business earned $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa has generated $7.92 earnings per share over the last year. Copa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COPA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Copa in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "hold" Copa stock.

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS (NYSE:SKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.32. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "hold" Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock.

