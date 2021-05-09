WEYCO GROUP (NASDAQ:WEYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $61.97 million during the quarter. Weyco Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Weyco Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FMC)

FMC last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC has generated $6.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. FMC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FMC in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FMC stock.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:CYBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business earned $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. Its revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CyberArk Software has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.8. CyberArk Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyberArk Software in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CyberArk Software stock.

EDITAS MEDICINE (NASDAQ:EDIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Its revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Editas Medicine has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. Editas Medicine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Editas Medicine in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Editas Medicine stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EDIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

