MANULIFE FINANCIAL (NYSE:MFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Manulife Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANULIFE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MFC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manulife Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Manulife Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ENVISTA (NYSE:NVST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVST)

Envista last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Envista has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENVISTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Envista in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Envista stock.

TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TPTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. Turning Point Therapeutics has generated ($2.99) earnings per share over the last year. Turning Point Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TPTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Turning Point Therapeutics stock.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:CSGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International last announced its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CSG Systems International has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. CSG Systems International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSGS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CSG Systems International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CSG Systems International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSGS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

