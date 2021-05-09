APOLLO ENDOSURGERY (NASDAQ:APEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year. Apollo Endosurgery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APOLLO ENDOSURGERY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APEN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apollo Endosurgery in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apollo Endosurgery stock.

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO (NYSE:SMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Its revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has generated $7.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SMG)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock.

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES (NYSE:IIPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.8. Innovative Industrial Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IIPR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Innovative Industrial Properties stock.

VECTOR GROUP (NYSE:VGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Vector Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VECTOR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vector Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vector Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

