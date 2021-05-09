ROCKET COMPANIES (NYSE:RKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Rocket Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rocket Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROCKET COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RKT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rocket Companies in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Rocket Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RKT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Rocket Companies

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:REYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business earned $757 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Reynolds Consumer Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REYN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Reynolds Consumer Products stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:KLIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.1. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KLIC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

PROASSURANCE (NYSE:PRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. ProAssurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROASSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProAssurance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ProAssurance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ProAssurance