ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.2. ANSYS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANSS)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ANSYS in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ANSYS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANSS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ANSYS

TANDEM DIABETES CARE (NASDAQ:TNDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TANDEM DIABETES CARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TNDM)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tandem Diabetes Care stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES (NYSE:NUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Nu Skin Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NU SKIN ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NUS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nu Skin Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises

ZYMEWORKS (NYSE:ZYME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks has generated ($3.83) earnings per share over the last year. Zymeworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZYMEWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZYME)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zymeworks in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zymeworks stock.

Zymeworks