BOOKING (NASDAQ:BKNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking has generated $102.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.1. Booking has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOOKING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BKNG)

31 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Booking in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 15 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Booking stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BKNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY (NYSE:SITE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. SiteOne Landscape Supply has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.6. SiteOne Landscape Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SITE)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SITE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS (NYSE:CCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company earned $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1.

IS COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCU)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dine Brands Global has generated $6.95 earnings per share over the last year. Dine Brands Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DINE BRANDS GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DIN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dine Brands Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dine Brands Global stock.

