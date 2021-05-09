CB FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:CBFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. CB Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CB FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBFV)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CB Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CB Financial Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBFV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRUKER (NASDAQ:BRKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company earned $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.0. Bruker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRUKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BRKR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bruker in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bruker stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRKR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QUALYS (NASDAQ:QLYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. Qualys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUALYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QLYS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qualys in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Qualys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QLYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT (NYSE:TWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year. Two Harbors Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Two Harbors Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Two Harbors Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TWO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

