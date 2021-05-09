VIEMED HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:VMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare last issued its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm earned $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29 million. Viemed Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Viemed Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIEMED HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viemed Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Viemed Healthcare stock.

Viemed Healthcare

THE WESTERN UNION (NYSE:WU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Western Union has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. The Western Union has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WESTERN UNION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WU)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Western Union in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Western Union stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Western Union

DELEK US (NYSE:DK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DK)

Delek US last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm earned $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Delek US has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year. Delek US has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELEK US A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DK)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delek US in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Delek US stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Delek US

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING (NYSE:MEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year. Mayville Engineering has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAYVILLE ENGINEERING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MEC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mayville Engineering in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mayville Engineering stock.

Mayville Engineering