FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:FLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm earned $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies has generated $11.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. FLEETCOR Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLT)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FLEETCOR Technologies stock.

CURTISS-WRIGHT (NYSE:CW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright has generated $7.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Curtiss-Wright has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CURTISS-WRIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Curtiss-Wright in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Curtiss-Wright stock.

CEDAR FAIR (NYSE:FUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cedar Fair has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CEDAR FAIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FUN)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cedar Fair in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cedar Fair stock.

COSTAMARE (NYSE:CMRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 31st, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company earned $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Costamare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COSTAMARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMRE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Costamare in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Costamare stock.

