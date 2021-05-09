SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE (NYSE:SOI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SOI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SOI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

HENRY SCHEIN (NASDAQ:HSIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has generated $3.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Henry Schein has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HENRY SCHEIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSIC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Henry Schein in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Henry Schein stock.

Henry Schein

SERES THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MCRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Seres Therapeutics has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Seres Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERES THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCRB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seres Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Seres Therapeutics stock.

Seres Therapeutics

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. DURECT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DURECT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRRX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DURECT in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DURECT stock.

DURECT