LANDMARK BANCORP (NASDAQ:LARK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp last released its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $16.97 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Landmark Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LANDMARK BANCORP? (NASDAQ:LARK)

Wall Street analysts have given Landmark Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Landmark Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

NISOURCE (NYSE:NI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NI)

NiSource last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. NiSource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NISOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NiSource in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NiSource stock.

NiSource

PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST (NYSE:DOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The company earned $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Physicians Realty Trust has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. Physicians Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Physicians Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Physicians Realty Trust stock.

Physicians Realty Trust

CALLON PETROLEUM (NYSE:CPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum has generated $7.60 earnings per share over the last year. Callon Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALLON PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Callon Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Callon Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Callon Petroleum