HUBSPOT (NYSE:HUBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm earned $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. HubSpot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUBSPOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUBS)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HubSpot in the last twelve months. There are currently 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HubSpot stock.

HubSpot

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm earned $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. Q2 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS Q2 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QTWO)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Q2 in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Q2 stock.

Q2

PACTIV EVERGREEN (NASDAQ:PTVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pactiv Evergreen has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Pactiv Evergreen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACTIV EVERGREEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTVE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pactiv Evergreen in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Pactiv Evergreen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PTVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pactiv Evergreen

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:SAFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Safety Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP? (NASDAQ:SAFT)

