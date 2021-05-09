AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AKTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Akoustis Technologies has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Akoustis Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKTS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akoustis Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akoustis Technologies stock.

Akoustis Technologies

IPG PHOTONICS (NASDAQ:IPGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business earned $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. Its revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.2. IPG Photonics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IPG PHOTONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IPGP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IPG Photonics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IPG Photonics stock.

IPG Photonics

MERITOR (NYSE:MTOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Its revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Meritor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERITOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTOR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meritor in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Meritor stock.

Meritor

GLADSTONE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:GLAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLADSTONE CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:GLAD)

