CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm earned $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CDW has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. CDW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CDW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDW)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CDW in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CDW stock.

CDW

NEVRO (NYSE:NVRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro has generated ($3.37) earnings per share over the last year. Nevro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEVRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVRO)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nevro in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nevro stock.

Nevro

KENNEDY-WILSON (NYSE:KW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Kennedy-Wilson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KENNEDY-WILSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KW)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kennedy-Wilson in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kennedy-Wilson stock.

Kennedy-Wilson

INGLES MARKETS (NASDAQ:IMKTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Ingles Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INGLES MARKETS? (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wall Street analysts have given Ingles Markets a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Ingles Markets wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.