FIRST UNITED (NASDAQ:FUNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United last issued its earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter. First United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. First United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CF INDUSTRIES (NYSE:CF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. CF Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CF INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CF)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CF Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CF Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SUNPOWER (NASDAQ:SPWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SunPower has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.2. SunPower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNPOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPWR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SunPower in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SunPower stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALAMO GROUP (NYSE:ALG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Alamo Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALAMO GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alamo Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alamo Group stock.

