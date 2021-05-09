EMERSON ELECTRIC (NYSE:EMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Its revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Emerson Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMERSON ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EMR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Emerson Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Emerson Electric stock.

ROYAL GOLD (NASDAQ:RGLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Royal Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYAL GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGLD)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Royal Gold stock.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ACAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACAD)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACAD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CONDUENT (NASDAQ:CNDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Conduent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONDUENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNDT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conduent in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Conduent stock.

