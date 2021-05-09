TEAM (NYSE:TISI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TISI)

Team last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.29. Team has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. Team has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TISI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Team in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Team stock.

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global last released its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:OCDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business earned $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCDX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock.

HUB GROUP (NASDAQ:HUBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company earned $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Hub Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUB GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HUBG)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hub Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hub Group stock.

