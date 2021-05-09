ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS (NYSE:ARC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $64.34 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. ARC Document Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS? (NYSE:ARC)

Wall Street analysts have given ARC Document Solutions a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but ARC Document Solutions wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UGI)

UGI last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. UGI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UGI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UGI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UGI in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” UGI stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UGI

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Sabra Health Care REIT has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Sabra Health Care REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBRA)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sabra Health Care REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT

LUMINEX (NASDAQ:LMNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Its revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Luminex has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.5. Luminex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMINEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMNX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luminex in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Luminex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Luminex