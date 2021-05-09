FORTIS (NYSE:FTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Fortis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortis in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortis stock.

Fortis

EQT (NYSE:EQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQT)

EQT last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. EQT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQT)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EQT in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” EQT stock.

EQT

RLJ LODGING TRUST (NYSE:RLJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. RLJ Lodging Trust has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year. RLJ Lodging Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RLJ LODGING TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLJ)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” RLJ Lodging Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RLJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust

STRATASYS (NASDAQ:SSYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Stratasys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRATASYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSYS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stratasys in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Stratasys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SSYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stratasys